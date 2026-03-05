Left Menu

Governor's Sudden Exit: Political Shake-Up in West Bengal

Governor CV Ananda Bose resigned unexpectedly before the West Bengal assembly elections, sparking controversy. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed shock and speculated political pressure from Union Home Minister Amit Shah. R N Ravi, Tamil Nadu Governor, will take over the position, raising concerns about federalism and democratic conventions.

In a surprising development, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose resigned abruptly just days before the assembly elections announcement. His resignation has triggered speculation about possible political pressure, as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee voiced suspicion over the Union government's role in the sudden move.

The unexpected resignation of Bose, who served as governor since November 2022, leaves many questions unanswered. Banerjee suggested that pressures from Union Home Minister Amit Shah might have influenced his decision, especially in the politically charged environment preceding the elections.

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi has been appointed to hold additional charge in West Bengal, leading to concerns about the erosion of cooperative federalism. Banerjee criticized the unilateral decision-making by the central government, emphasizing the need to uphold democratic conventions and state dignity.

