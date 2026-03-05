Governor's Sudden Exit: Political Shake-Up in West Bengal
Governor CV Ananda Bose resigned unexpectedly before the West Bengal assembly elections, sparking controversy. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed shock and speculated political pressure from Union Home Minister Amit Shah. R N Ravi, Tamil Nadu Governor, will take over the position, raising concerns about federalism and democratic conventions.
- Country:
- India
In a surprising development, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose resigned abruptly just days before the assembly elections announcement. His resignation has triggered speculation about possible political pressure, as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee voiced suspicion over the Union government's role in the sudden move.
The unexpected resignation of Bose, who served as governor since November 2022, leaves many questions unanswered. Banerjee suggested that pressures from Union Home Minister Amit Shah might have influenced his decision, especially in the politically charged environment preceding the elections.
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi has been appointed to hold additional charge in West Bengal, leading to concerns about the erosion of cooperative federalism. Banerjee criticized the unilateral decision-making by the central government, emphasizing the need to uphold democratic conventions and state dignity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Amit Shah's Dynamic Odisha Visit: A Day Packed with Initiatives and Inaugurations
Governor's Resignation Sparks Political Storm in West Bengal
Shocked, deeply concerned by sudden resignation of C V Ananda Bose as Bengal Governor: CM Mamata Banerjee.
I have learnt from Union home minister that RN Ravi will replace CV Ananda Bose as Bengal governor: CM Mamata Banerjee.
Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose resigns after 3.5 years in office: Lok Bhavan official.