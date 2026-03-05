Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Trump renews Netanyahu pardon call, saying only Iran should be troubling him

* "The president will examine the request according to the law, the ⁠good of the state, his conscience and free of any internal or external pressure," the statement from ​Herzog's office said. KEY CONTEXT * Netanyahu is Israel's first sitting prime minister to be charged with a ⁠crime and denies bribery, fraud and breach of trust charges dating back to his 2019 indictment. * Trump has called ⁠on ​Israeli President Isaac Herzog to grant Netanyahu a pardon several times before.

Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2026 23:21 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 23:21 IST
UPDATE 1-Trump renews Netanyahu pardon call, saying only Iran should be troubling him

U.S. President ​Donald Trump on Thursday called again on ​Israel's president to grant Prime Minister ‌Benjamin Netanyahu ​a pardon for corruption charges, saying the premier should have nothing on his mind but the war with Iran.

* Trump, referring to ‌Netanyahu by his nickname, said in an interview with Israel's N12 television news: "President Herzog must give Bibi a pardon today. I don't want there to be anything troubling Bibi other than the war with ‌Iran ... Herzog is a disgrace ... he promised me five times to give Bibi a pardon." * ‌President Isaac Herzog's office said in response that while Israel is at war, he is not dealing with the matter of Netanyahu's pardon request.

* Herzog added that he deeply respects Trump's contribution to Israel's security and his position ⁠on Iran ​but that Israel is a ⁠sovereign state that abides by the rule of law. * "The president will examine the request according to the law, the ⁠good of the state, his conscience and free of any internal or external pressure," the statement from ​Herzog's office said.

KEY CONTEXT * Netanyahu is Israel's first sitting prime minister to be charged with a ⁠crime and denies bribery, fraud and breach of trust charges dating back to his 2019 indictment.

* Trump has called ⁠on ​Israeli President Isaac Herzog to grant Netanyahu a pardon several times before. * Netanyahu submitted his pardon request in November.

* Herzog has in the past disputed Trump's claim that he ⁠had promised to grant Netanyahu a pardon. * The United States and Israel on Saturday launched a ⁠joint bombing campaign against Iran.

WHAT'S ⁠NEXT * Under Israeli law, the president has the authority to pardon convicts. But there is no precedent for issuing a pardon mid-trial. The legal ‌process of ‌a pardon can be slow.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
R N Ravi named West Bengal governor as Prez effects major reshuffle of gubernatorial posts

R N Ravi named West Bengal governor as Prez effects major reshuffle of guber...

 India
2
State Department announces closure of US Embassy in Kuwait after retaliatory Iranian strikes, reports AP.

State Department announces closure of US Embassy in Kuwait after retaliatory...

 Global
3
State Department announces closure of US Embassy in Kuwait after Iranian strikes

State Department announces closure of US Embassy in Kuwait after Iranian str...

 United Arab Emirates
4
Czech parliament votes to shield PM Babis from trial on EU subsidy fraud charges

Czech parliament votes to shield PM Babis from trial on EU subsidy fraud cha...

 Czechia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026