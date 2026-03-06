Left Menu

JD(U) Protests: Nitish Kumar's Exit Sparks Political Storm

JD(U) workers are protesting against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's decision to enter the Rajya Sabha, signaling a potential end to his long political career in Bihar. The move has incited allegations of conspiracy with the BJP, who activists claim is driven by the powerful liquor lobby.

Nitish Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

The decision by Bihar's Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, to enter the Rajya Sabha has sparked significant unrest among JD(U) workers, who view it as the end of his longstanding political involvement in the state. The development has led to demonstrations outside the JD(U) office, voicing fears of internal and external conspiracies to oust him.

Allegations have surfaced that a coalition partner has conspired with 'traitors' within the JD(U), purportedly influenced by the liquor lobby. Kumar had earned their ire by implementing a statewide prohibition previously, raising suspicions about a financial deal aimed at repealing the ban.

Despite mounting frustrations, BJP and JD(U) leaderships are remaining tight-lipped. Party spokesman Neeraj Kumar admits to the turmoil but denies Kumar's susceptibility to pressure. Speculation about the future leadership and internal discussions continues as the state anticipates its next political chapter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

