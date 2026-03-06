Assam's Opposition United: Four Parties Forge Pre-Election Alliance

In a significant political move, four opposition parties in Assam, spearheaded by Congress, have announced a formal alliance for the imminent assembly elections. This coalition, however, remains open for expansion, with talks reportedly ongoing with other parties, including Raijor Dal, led by Akhil Gogoi.

State Congress president, Gaurav Gogoi, saying, "From now on, we will undertake joint campaign meetings across the state." This coalition aims to direct a coherent narrative against the ruling BJP by addressing core issues such as inflation and corruption.

The alliance, comprising Congress, CPI(M), Assam Jatiya Parishad, and All Party Hill Leaders' Conference, aims to consolidate their efforts to unseat the BJP. The opposition underlines its agenda of ousting what they term as 'communal politics,' while highlighting inadequate government action on key state issues.

