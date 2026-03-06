Assam's Opposition United: Four Parties Forge Pre-Election Alliance
Four opposition parties in Assam, led by Congress, have sealed an alliance for the upcoming assembly elections. Talks are ongoing to expand the coalition. Joint campaigns will be launched to challenge the ruling BJP, highlighting core issues like inflation, corruption, and lack of equal opportunities.
In a significant political move, four opposition parties in Assam, spearheaded by Congress, have announced a formal alliance for the imminent assembly elections. This coalition, however, remains open for expansion, with talks reportedly ongoing with other parties, including Raijor Dal, led by Akhil Gogoi.
State Congress president, Gaurav Gogoi, saying, "From now on, we will undertake joint campaign meetings across the state." This coalition aims to direct a coherent narrative against the ruling BJP by addressing core issues such as inflation and corruption.
The alliance, comprising Congress, CPI(M), Assam Jatiya Parishad, and All Party Hill Leaders' Conference, aims to consolidate their efforts to unseat the BJP. The opposition underlines its agenda of ousting what they term as 'communal politics,' while highlighting inadequate government action on key state issues.
