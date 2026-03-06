Left Menu

Puducherry Congress Forms Committee to Forge DMK Alliance

The Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee has established a seven-member team to negotiate an alliance and seat-sharing with the DMK for upcoming elections. Key leaders from PPCC and AICC in-charge Girish Chodankar are involved. The committee will ensure joint contestation with the DMK, influencing election strategies in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu.

PCC President Ve Vaithilingam (Photo/x/@Ve_Vaithilingam). Image Credit: ANI
The Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) has taken a strategic step by setting up a seven-member committee to engage in formal discussions with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) concerning alliance matters and seat-sharing for the imminent elections. This decision emerged from a meeting of the Political Executive Committee (PEC) held at the party's Puducherry office.

The committee, led by MP and PCC President Ve Vaithilingam, features prominent figures such as former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and CLP Leader M Vaithiyanathan. Other key members include senior vice president PK Devadoss, former ministers M Kandasamy and MOHF Shahjahan, and former government Whip RKR Anantharaman. Girish Chodankar, AICC in-charge for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, formalized the committee through an official letter.

Tasked with finalizing alliance strategies and seat-sharing, this group underscores Congress and DMK's commitment to contest the elections jointly with other parties. A significant agreement is that the election formula used in Tamil Nadu will similarly apply to Puducherry. Moreover, the party leaders expressed confidence in securing victory, with post-election processes set to decide the Chief Minister's position.

