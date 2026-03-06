Banerjee Accuses BJP of Voter Omission Conspiracy in West Bengal
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accuses the BJP of attempting to remove over 1 crore names from the state's voters list in a ploy to win the upcoming assembly elections. She alleges that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is threatening officials, targeting minority and marginalized communities.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has leveled serious accusations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging a plot to eliminate more than one crore names from the state's voters list. According to Banerjee, this move is an effort by the BJP to secure victory in the approaching assembly elections.
In an interview with News18 Bangla, Banerjee also accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of intimidating two senior officials to further his party's agenda. She claimed that the names of many women, SC-ST individuals, Muslims, and linguistic minorities have been unfairly removed under the guise of logical discrepancies in the state's voter list.
Banerjee expressed resolve to combat the alleged conspiracy, describing it as a political battle. She criticized Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, whom she nicknamed 'Vanish Kumar', for presiding over these omissions. The Chief Minister vowed to fight against these actions, asserting that they represent a threat to democratic rights in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
