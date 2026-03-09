Nishant Kumar: A New Political Journey Across Bihar
Nishant Kumar, son of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, announced a statewide tour after joining JD(U). He plans to visit all 38 districts, building his political career. His induction comes ahead of Rajya Sabha elections. Reactions from opposition leaders highlight family influence in Bihar politics.
- Country:
- India
Nishant Kumar, son of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, is setting his sights on a comprehensive political journey across the state. Just a day after joining the JD(U), Nishant revealed plans to embark on a tour of Bihar's 38 districts, signaling his active entry into the political arena.
Speaking to media outlets, Nishant articulated his intent to connect with local communities across the state. "I am planning to tour across the 38 districts of Bihar and will soon take a decision on this front," he stated after paying tribute to his late mother at a park named in her honor.
His political debut has sparked discussions on the family-centric nature of Bihar's politics. Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor expressed his views on the matter, criticizing the creation of political dynasties and the neglect of common citizens' issues like unemployment and migration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Haryana Rajya Sabha Elections 2023: An Intense Political Showdown
Unopposed Victories Mark Rajya Sabha Elections, But Contests Heat Up in Key States
Countdown to Haryana's Rajya Sabha Election: Key Players in Focus
Haryana's Rajya Sabha Duel: Political Drama Unfolds as Polls Near
Odisha's Rajya Sabha Elections: A Battle After 12 Years