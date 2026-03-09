Nishant Kumar: A New Political Journey Across Bihar

Nishant Kumar, son of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, is setting his sights on a comprehensive political journey across the state. Just a day after joining the JD(U), Nishant revealed plans to embark on a tour of Bihar's 38 districts, signaling his active entry into the political arena.

Speaking to media outlets, Nishant articulated his intent to connect with local communities across the state. "I am planning to tour across the 38 districts of Bihar and will soon take a decision on this front," he stated after paying tribute to his late mother at a park named in her honor.

His political debut has sparked discussions on the family-centric nature of Bihar's politics. Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor expressed his views on the matter, criticizing the creation of political dynasties and the neglect of common citizens' issues like unemployment and migration.

(With inputs from agencies.)