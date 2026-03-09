Odisha Assembly Probes Farmer's Death Amid Paddy Procurement Controversy

Odisha's political arena heated up on Monday as Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy directed the state government to provide detailed information regarding the death of a farmer in Kendrapara district. The farmer, Trilochan Nayak, allegedly faced harassment during the ongoing paddy procurement season.

The Speaker's order followed a Zero Hour intervention by Opposition Chief Whip Pramila Mallik. Mallik claimed that Nayak experienced chest pain after returning from a rice mill and accused the government of procural mismanagement. However, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister K C Patra clarified that Nayak died of cardiac arrest, with prior heart issues. He accused the opposition of falsely defaming the government.

BJD members Dhruba Charan Sahoo and Ganeswar Behera joined the discussion, expressing sorrow over the incident and underscoring widespread farmer distress due to alleged mismanagement at state-run procurement centers. The heated debate underlines the tension surrounding Odisha's paddy procurement policies.