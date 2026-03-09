Left Menu

Odisha Assembly Probes Farmer's Death Amid Paddy Procurement Controversy

Odisha's Speaker demands an explanation about the alleged harassment-related death of farmer Trilochan Nayak in Kendrapara. Opposition claims mistreatment during paddy procurement, while the government asserts the death was due to existing heart issues. Debate ensues over the impact of procurement practices on farmers' welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-03-2026 20:40 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 20:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha's political arena heated up on Monday as Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy directed the state government to provide detailed information regarding the death of a farmer in Kendrapara district. The farmer, Trilochan Nayak, allegedly faced harassment during the ongoing paddy procurement season.

The Speaker's order followed a Zero Hour intervention by Opposition Chief Whip Pramila Mallik. Mallik claimed that Nayak experienced chest pain after returning from a rice mill and accused the government of procural mismanagement. However, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister K C Patra clarified that Nayak died of cardiac arrest, with prior heart issues. He accused the opposition of falsely defaming the government.

BJD members Dhruba Charan Sahoo and Ganeswar Behera joined the discussion, expressing sorrow over the incident and underscoring widespread farmer distress due to alleged mismanagement at state-run procurement centers. The heated debate underlines the tension surrounding Odisha's paddy procurement policies.

