Iran's Diaspora Threatened With Property Confiscation Over U.S.-Israeli Support
Iranians living abroad could face property confiscation and legal penalties for supporting the U.S. and Israel, Iran's prosecutor general warned. This announcement follows protests by the Iranian diaspora celebrating Ayatollah Khamenei's death. Many abroad are undeterred, focusing on change within Iran despite threats.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-03-2026 21:15 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 21:15 IST
Iranians abroad, showing support for the U.S. and Israel, may have their properties confiscated and face legal penalties, according to a warning from Iran's prosecutor general.
The announcement comes after members of the Iranian diaspora celebrated the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a U.S.-Israeli conflict, highlighting ongoing tensions.
Despite the threats, many Iranians abroad remain committed to political change in Tehran, undeterred by the potential repercussions from Iranian authorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
