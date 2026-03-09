Left Menu

Iran's Diaspora Threatened With Property Confiscation Over U.S.-Israeli Support

Iranians living abroad could face property confiscation and legal penalties for supporting the U.S. and Israel, Iran's prosecutor general warned. This announcement follows protests by the Iranian diaspora celebrating Ayatollah Khamenei's death. Many abroad are undeterred, focusing on change within Iran despite threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-03-2026 21:15 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 21:15 IST
Iran's Diaspora Threatened With Property Confiscation Over U.S.-Israeli Support
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iranians abroad, showing support for the U.S. and Israel, may have their properties confiscated and face legal penalties, according to a warning from Iran's prosecutor general.

The announcement comes after members of the Iranian diaspora celebrated the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a U.S.-Israeli conflict, highlighting ongoing tensions.

Despite the threats, many Iranians abroad remain committed to political change in Tehran, undeterred by the potential repercussions from Iranian authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rubio Considers Censure Against Afghanistan Amid Citizen Detention

Rubio Considers Censure Against Afghanistan Amid Citizen Detention

 Global
2
AI Startup Anthropic Challenges Pentagon Blacklist in Landmark Lawsuit

AI Startup Anthropic Challenges Pentagon Blacklist in Landmark Lawsuit

 Global
3
European Leaders Discuss Energy Prices and Competitiveness

European Leaders Discuss Energy Prices and Competitiveness

 Belgium
4
Rastriya Swatantra Party Nears Two-Thirds Majority in Nepal's Parliamentary Elections

Rastriya Swatantra Party Nears Two-Thirds Majority in Nepal's Parliamentary ...

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Responsible AI in Africa: Ethical risks and governance gaps

How AI-powered digital twins could change the future of medicine

Circular bioeconomy and sustainable farming could transform global agriculture

Generative AI adoption may cut corporate energy use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026