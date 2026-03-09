Iran's Diaspora Threatened With Property Confiscation Over U.S.-Israeli Support

Iranians abroad, showing support for the U.S. and Israel, may have their properties confiscated and face legal penalties, according to a warning from Iran's prosecutor general.

The announcement comes after members of the Iranian diaspora celebrated the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a U.S.-Israeli conflict, highlighting ongoing tensions.

Despite the threats, many Iranians abroad remain committed to political change in Tehran, undeterred by the potential repercussions from Iranian authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)