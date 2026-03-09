India Pledges Partnership as Nepal's RSP Achieves Election Milestone
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated leaders of Nepal's Rastriya Swatantra Party, Rabi Lamichhane and Balendra Shah, on their election victories. Modi assured them of India's commitment to enhance bilateral ties for mutual prosperity and progress. The RSP's success signals a significant shift in Nepal's political landscape.
In a significant diplomatic gesture, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to the leaders of Nepal's Rastriya Swatantra Party following their electoral success.
Modi spoke with RSP leaders Rabi Lamichhane and Balendra Shah, assuring them of India's commitment to enhancing bilateral ties for the mutual prosperity of the two nations.
The RSP's robust performance reflects a notable shift in Nepal's political dynamics, with the party poised to secure a substantial presence in the House of Representatives, potentially transforming the nation's political future.
