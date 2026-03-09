NCP Leader Questions Credibility in Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Investigation

NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar expressed skepticism regarding the ongoing investigation into the plane crash that tragically killed then Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. On Monday, he questioned the actions of VSR Ventures owner V K Singh, who reportedly suggested pilot error in the disaster.

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) recently interrogated Singh and took his statement, although specifics remain undisclosed. Meanwhile, conflicting reports from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau and media sources have muddied the water, leaving crucial questions about the black box data unanswered.

Pawar's concerns highlight the silence from investigative agencies and the premature attribution of blame to the pilot without definitive evidence. Until concrete information is released, he cautions against accepting speculative narratives surrounding the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)