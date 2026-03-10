Left Menu

AIADMK Criticizes DMK Over LPG Shortage Amid West Asia Conflict

AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami urged the central government to address the LPG cylinder shortage in Tamil Nadu. The West Asia conflict has disrupted imports, affecting availability. He also called on the DMK government to ensure restaurants remain operational and to maintain the Amma canteens' service without interruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 10-03-2026 19:35 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 19:35 IST
AIADMK Criticizes DMK Over LPG Shortage Amid West Asia Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid rising concerns over the scarcity of LPG cylinders, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami has urged the Indian government to take decisive action. The shortage, exacerbated by the ongoing West Asia conflict, has raised alarms, particularly in Tamil Nadu.

Palaniswami criticized the ruling DMK, calling for measures to guarantee the continuity of hotel and restaurant operations. The war between Iran and Israel has reportedly interfered with petroleum product transportation to India, leaving sectors like the culinary industry grappling with shortages.

Palaniswami emphasized the importance of ensuring uninterrupted service at Amma canteens. These facilities provide affordable meals to the needy, and maintaining their operation is crucial during these challenging times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Airlines Adjust Strategies Amid Rising Fuel Costs and Middle East Airspace Disruptions

Airlines Adjust Strategies Amid Rising Fuel Costs and Middle East Airspace D...

 Global
2
Ministry Monitors West Asia Air Travel Amid Rising Concerns

Ministry Monitors West Asia Air Travel Amid Rising Concerns

 India
3
UAE Ensures Stability with Six-Month Strategic Stockpile Amid West Asia Conflict

UAE Ensures Stability with Six-Month Strategic Stockpile Amid West Asia Conf...

 United Arab Emirates
4
Operation Save Bovine: Major Rescue in Kathua District

Operation Save Bovine: Major Rescue in Kathua District

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026