AIADMK Criticizes DMK Over LPG Shortage Amid West Asia Conflict
AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami urged the central government to address the LPG cylinder shortage in Tamil Nadu. The West Asia conflict has disrupted imports, affecting availability. He also called on the DMK government to ensure restaurants remain operational and to maintain the Amma canteens' service without interruption.
- Country:
- India
Amid rising concerns over the scarcity of LPG cylinders, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami has urged the Indian government to take decisive action. The shortage, exacerbated by the ongoing West Asia conflict, has raised alarms, particularly in Tamil Nadu.
Palaniswami criticized the ruling DMK, calling for measures to guarantee the continuity of hotel and restaurant operations. The war between Iran and Israel has reportedly interfered with petroleum product transportation to India, leaving sectors like the culinary industry grappling with shortages.
Palaniswami emphasized the importance of ensuring uninterrupted service at Amma canteens. These facilities provide affordable meals to the needy, and maintaining their operation is crucial during these challenging times.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UAE Ensures Stability with Six-Month Strategic Stockpile Amid West Asia Conflict
West Asia Conflict Triggers LPG Crisis in Punjab and Haryana
Commercial LPG shortage hits hotels, restaurants; Govt prioritises domestic LPG amid West Asia crisis, forms panel to ensure supply
Airlift From Qatar: India's Rescue Amid West Asia Conflict
Kolkata Restaurants Face LPG Crisis Amid West Asia Turmoil