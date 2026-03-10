AIADMK Criticizes DMK Over LPG Shortage Amid West Asia Conflict

Amid rising concerns over the scarcity of LPG cylinders, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami has urged the Indian government to take decisive action. The shortage, exacerbated by the ongoing West Asia conflict, has raised alarms, particularly in Tamil Nadu.

Palaniswami criticized the ruling DMK, calling for measures to guarantee the continuity of hotel and restaurant operations. The war between Iran and Israel has reportedly interfered with petroleum product transportation to India, leaving sectors like the culinary industry grappling with shortages.

Palaniswami emphasized the importance of ensuring uninterrupted service at Amma canteens. These facilities provide affordable meals to the needy, and maintaining their operation is crucial during these challenging times.

(With inputs from agencies.)