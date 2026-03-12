Tragedy Strikes: Indian National Killed in Iran's Oil Tanker Attack

In a tragic incident, an Indian national lost their life in a hostile attack executed by Iran using a suicide boat on the US-owned oil tanker, Safesea Vishnu. The attack occurred near Khor Al Zubair port, located in Iraq's territorial waters, and has sparked further tensions in the region.

Following the attack, the remaining crew members, totaling 27, were successfully rescued and transported to Basra. The company responsible for the vessel, Safesea, expressed devastation over the incident and urged the Indian government to vocally condemn the attack and take decisive measures to safeguard Indian sailors worldwide.

As Indians represent over 15% of global seafarers, this incident amplifies fears of potential risks faced by Indian nationals in maritime zones. The Safesea Vishnu, a crude oil tanker built in 2007, continues its journey under the Marshall Islands flag amidst an increasingly precarious geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)