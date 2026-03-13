Netanyahu's Veiled Threats Amidst Tensions with Iran
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hinted at possible threats to Iran's new supreme leader during a press conference amidst military actions with the U.S. against Iran. He emphasized that Iran had been weakened significantly and addressed ongoing tensions with Hezbollah, discussing collaboration with U.S. President Trump.
In a tense press conference, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hinted at potential threats against Iran's newly appointed supreme leader, amidst ongoing joint military efforts with the United States against Iranian targets.
Positioned between two Israeli flags, Netanyahu addressed questions regarding Hezbollah's actions and Israel's possible responses. He declined to provide specifics but emphasized a continued focus on countering perceived threats from Iran and its allies.
The press event underscored Netanyahu's close communication with U.S. President Donald Trump, highlighting their daily discussions on the strategic approaches in the escalating conflict. Netanyahu maintained that Iran and Hezbollah, due to recent military setbacks, are no longer as formidable as before.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
President Trump issues new threat about Iran: 'Watch what happens to these deranged scumbags today,' reports AP.
Kallas Accuses U.S. of Divisive Tactics Against EU
Gulf Tensions Surge: Iran, Israel, and U.S. Locked in Conflict
U.S. Waiver for Russian Oil: A Turning Point in Global Energy Markets?
Trump's Online Threat to Iran: A Show of Force and Controversy