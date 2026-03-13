Netanyahu's Veiled Threats Amidst Tensions with Iran

In a tense press conference, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hinted at potential threats against Iran's newly appointed supreme leader, amidst ongoing joint military efforts with the United States against Iranian targets.

Positioned between two Israeli flags, Netanyahu addressed questions regarding Hezbollah's actions and Israel's possible responses. He declined to provide specifics but emphasized a continued focus on countering perceived threats from Iran and its allies.

The press event underscored Netanyahu's close communication with U.S. President Donald Trump, highlighting their daily discussions on the strategic approaches in the escalating conflict. Netanyahu maintained that Iran and Hezbollah, due to recent military setbacks, are no longer as formidable as before.

