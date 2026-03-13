Finland's Nuclear Dilemma: Balancing Sovereignty and Security

NATO member Finland has announced it does not intend to host nuclear weapons on its land during peace time, reflecting similar policies in neighboring Nordic nations, according to President Alexander Stubb.

The president's statement came after Finland's government proposed lifting its longstanding prohibition on nuclear arms, a move that drew critical reactions from Russia. The Kremlin warned that placing nuclear weapons in Finland would invite countermeasures and increase the country's vulnerability.

The proposal also sparked opposition within Finland, notably from the Social Democrats, the leading opposition party, who called for a definitive commitment against nuclear armament on Finnish soil during peace time.

(With inputs from agencies.)