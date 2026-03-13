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CPI(M) Urges Action on Cooking Gas Crisis Amidst Global Tensions

CPI(M) General Secretary M A Baby wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding action against hoarders amidst the cooking gas crisis and criticized India's recent foreign policy. Baby emphasized the economic hardships caused by surging gas prices, urging governmental measures to secure gas supplies and protect consumers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 19:18 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 19:18 IST
CPI(M) Urges Action on Cooking Gas Crisis Amidst Global Tensions
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CPI(M) General Secretary M A Baby on Friday penned a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, raising alarms over the escalating cooking gas crisis. He strongly advocated for decisive governmental action against those hoarding and inflating cylinder prices.

Baby conveyed his concerns over India's foreign policy amidst the US-Israel war on Iran, suggesting it has contributed to the country's cooking gas shortages and soaring prices. The leader called for a review of these policies to safeguard national interests.

Addressing rising inflation's burden, Baby requested measures to curtail black marketing, insisting on the availability of gas for vulnerable groups and student hostels. He also appealed for a firm stance against the US-Israel aggression as a means to stabilize global energy supplies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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