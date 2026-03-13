Trump's Diplomatic Path to Peace: As Tensions Escalate with Iran
U.S. President Trump is seen as key to resolving the conflict with Iran diplomatically, according to a UAE diplomat. The diplomat expressed that Iran must cease attacks for mediation to proceed. There is skepticism about restoring prior relations with Iran due to its recent aggressive actions.
In an exclusive interview, a senior UAE diplomat revealed that U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to lead a diplomatic resolution to the ongoing conflict with Iran. She emphasized that Iran must stop its assaults on neighboring countries before mediation can effectively begin.
Lana Nusseibeh, previously the UAE ambassador to the United Nations and now the minister of state in the Gulf nation's foreign ministry, voiced confidence in a negotiated settlement. Nevertheless, she noted that Iran's aggression towards its neighbors, including missile and drone strikes on UAE infrastructure, was shocking because they had not been warned during diplomatic talks in Tehran.
The diplomat praised the UAE's alliance with the Trump administration while highlighting the challenges of returning to pre-conflict relations with Iran due to the lasting damage caused by Iran's military actions intended to target U.S. interests and destabilize the region economically.
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