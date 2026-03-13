Congress Gears Up for Tamil Nadu Elections with New Committees

In preparation for the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections, the Congress party has established several election-related panels. The Pradesh Election Committee, led by K Selvaperunthagai, is among these groups designed to invigorate the party's electoral strategy. Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge has endorsed the creation of these state-level committees.

The 37-member Pradesh Election Committee includes prominent figures such as P Chidambaram and Manickam Tagore, while other essential panels include the Campaign Committee, the Election Manifesto Committee, and the Election Management and Coordination Committee. Each of these teams plays a vital role in the coordinated effort to secure a Congress victory.

Congress is contesting the state elections in partnership with the DMK, which has allocated 28 seats to Congress. The Tamil Nadu polls are tentatively scheduled for April, with political dynamics in the region heating up as the election date approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)