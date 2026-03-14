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Historic $350 Billion Deal: South Korea and U.S. Strengthen Ties

South Korean Prime Minister Kim Min-seok met with U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance in Washington. They addressed the approval of a special bill allowing South Korea to fulfill a $350 billion investment in the U.S. and discussed the reduction of tariffs on South Korean goods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 01:01 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 01:01 IST
Historic $350 Billion Deal: South Korea and U.S. Strengthen Ties

South Korean Prime Minister Kim Min-seok engaged in a pivotal meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, following discussions with Vice President JD Vance.

They focused on a new bill that enables Seoul to honor a $350 billion investment promise, which is vital for reducing tariffs on South Korean goods in the U.S.

The passage of this bill in Seoul's parliament demonstrates significant progress, ensuring a solid legal framework for the investment. The White House has yet to comment on this unannounced meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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