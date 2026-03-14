Historic $350 Billion Deal: South Korea and U.S. Strengthen Ties

South Korean Prime Minister Kim Min-seok engaged in a pivotal meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, following discussions with Vice President JD Vance.

They focused on a new bill that enables Seoul to honor a $350 billion investment promise, which is vital for reducing tariffs on South Korean goods in the U.S.

The passage of this bill in Seoul's parliament demonstrates significant progress, ensuring a solid legal framework for the investment. The White House has yet to comment on this unannounced meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)