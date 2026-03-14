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Modi's Mega Development Drive in West Bengal: A New Era of Connectivity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit West Bengal, addressing a rally at Brigade Parade Ground as he unveils development projects worth Rs 18,680 crore. The visit, marking the end of BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra', includes significant investments in road and railway infrastructure, amid changing electoral dynamics in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-03-2026 08:36 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 08:36 IST
Modi's Mega Development Drive in West Bengal: A New Era of Connectivity
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to make a significant visit to West Bengal this Saturday, where he is expected to address a rally at the prominent Brigade Parade Ground. His visit serves a dual purpose: unveiling development projects worth an impressive Rs 18,680 crore and marking the culmination of the BJP's statewide 'Parivartan Yatra'.

This rally, organized by the BJP, is poised to be a pivotal moment in the lead-up to the 2026 assembly elections. The 'Parivartan Yatra', an extensive state-wide campaign, comes after mixed electoral fortunes, including a surge in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections followed by disappointments in the 2021 assembly polls. The campaign covered nearly 5,000 km, impacting 237 assembly constituencies.

During his visit, Modi will inaugurate key infrastructure projects, including national highway projects spanning over 420 km, with a focus on road safety and regional connectivity. He will also lay the foundation for railway stations' modernization under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, representing a major push for improved transport infrastructure in the region.

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