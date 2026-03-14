TVK Dismisses Alliance Rumors, Stands Firm Against BJP

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), spearheaded by actor Vijay, has categorically denied the possibility of forming an alliance with the AIADMK-led NDA in Tamil Nadu. Amid mounting media speculation, the party has dismissed reports on electoral arrangements as baseless rumor.

When questioned about potential alliance negotiations with TVK, BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthran refrained from providing a direct response. 'While you focus on alliances, I am prioritizing statewide concerns such as law and order and women's safety,' he told reporters.

TVK's Joint General Secretary C T R Nirmal Kumar emphasized that there is no likelihood of aligning with the NDA, citing ideological opposition to the BJP. He urged party members to rely solely on official announcements, dismissing the rumors that could divert attention from pressing public issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)