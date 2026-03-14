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TVK Dismisses Alliance Rumors, Stands Firm Against BJP

Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) denies any alliance with AIADMK-led NDA, dismissing media speculation. BJP's state chief avoids clear alliance talks response. TVK's statement highlights ideological differences and urges members to rely only on official announcements amid spreading rumors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 14-03-2026 13:14 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 13:14 IST
TVK Dismisses Alliance Rumors, Stands Firm Against BJP
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), spearheaded by actor Vijay, has categorically denied the possibility of forming an alliance with the AIADMK-led NDA in Tamil Nadu. Amid mounting media speculation, the party has dismissed reports on electoral arrangements as baseless rumor.

When questioned about potential alliance negotiations with TVK, BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthran refrained from providing a direct response. 'While you focus on alliances, I am prioritizing statewide concerns such as law and order and women's safety,' he told reporters.

TVK's Joint General Secretary C T R Nirmal Kumar emphasized that there is no likelihood of aligning with the NDA, citing ideological opposition to the BJP. He urged party members to rely solely on official announcements, dismissing the rumors that could divert attention from pressing public issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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