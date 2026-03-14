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Turbulent Tides: Middle East Conflict Escalates with US and Iranian Strikes

Amid heightened tensions, US forces targeted Iran's Kharg Island. In response, Iran closed the crucial Strait of Hormuz, escalating threats in the Middle East. Amid retaliatory actions, Israeli strikes intensified, while Hamas urged Iran to halt attacks, stressing regional cooperation. The US sends 2,500 Marines as military conflict continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 14-03-2026 13:16 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 13:16 IST
Turbulent Tides: Middle East Conflict Escalates with US and Iranian Strikes
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  • United Arab Emirates

The geopolitical landscape in the Middle East faces turmoil as the United States intensifies its military offensive against Iran. On Friday, President Donald Trump announced that US forces targeted Kharg Island, Iran's pivotal oil export hub, in a strategic move to curb Iranian hostilities.

In retaliation, Iran has effectively sealed off the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic passage for global oil supply. This escalation coincides with an increase in missile and drone attacks by Iran on Israel and Gulf nations as US-Israeli clashes persist. Increasing forces, the US is dispatching an additional 2,500 Marines to the region in response.

Amid ongoing conflict, groups like Hamas call for a halt to hostilities, urging Iran to limit engagements with neighboring countries while advocating for regional harmony and adherence to international norms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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