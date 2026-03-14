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Political Tensions Flare: TMC-BJP Clashes in Kolkata

Clashes erupted between TMC and BJP supporters in Kolkata just before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally, resulting in injuries and damage. Allegations of stone-pelting and political accusations fueled tensions, prompting police intervention to restore order. The incident unfolded amid the BJP's statewide 'Parivartan Yatra' before the Assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-03-2026 14:35 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 14:35 IST
Political Tensions Flare: TMC-BJP Clashes in Kolkata
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In a volatile prelude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in central Kolkata, clashes broke out between supporters of the TMC and BJP on Saturday. The confrontation resulted in injuries to a police officer and a BJP leader, while a minister's residence was reportedly targeted with stone-pelting.

The violence, occurring near the Brigade Parade Ground where the rally was scheduled, highlighted escalating tensions ahead of the Assembly elections. Allegations flew as BJP supporters accused TMC activists of unprovoked attacks, while TMC claimed BJP aggression.

Amid accusations and counter-claims, police efforts intensified to control the melee, ultimately restoring calm to the troubled area. Several vehicles sustained damage, and businesses shuttered in response to the sudden unrest.

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