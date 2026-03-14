Left Menu

Karnataka Tackles LPG Hoarding Amid Supply Crunch; Cabinet to Resolve Internal Reservation Dispute

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara announced legal actions against hoarders of LPG cylinders amidst ongoing supply issues due to the West Asia conflict. He also addressed the internal reservation dispute within the Congress-led state government, announcing a special cabinet meeting to resolve the recruitment process for over 56,000 posts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tumakuru | Updated: 14-03-2026 14:44 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 14:44 IST
Karnataka Tackles LPG Hoarding Amid Supply Crunch; Cabinet to Resolve Internal Reservation Dispute
Parameshwara
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst the ongoing West Asia conflict which has constrained LPG supplies, Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara warned against the illegal hoarding of gas cylinders across the state. The police have been directed to take stringent action against those engaging in black marketing practices.

Parameshwara clarified that while domestic gas supplies remain unaffected, commercial cylinders face shortages, affecting local hotels. Efforts are being made to ameliorate this issue, with hopes pinned on improved supplies from Gulf nations, as some Indian vessels have recently transited the Strait of Hormuz.

Addressing the internal reservation conflict within Congress, a special cabinet meeting is convened by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to discuss recruitment for 56,432 vacancies, slated for March 27. The government aims to uphold the previous reservation order amid ongoing legal challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

 India
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026