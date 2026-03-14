Karnataka Tackles LPG Hoarding Amid Supply Crunch; Cabinet to Resolve Internal Reservation Dispute
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara announced legal actions against hoarders of LPG cylinders amidst ongoing supply issues due to the West Asia conflict. He also addressed the internal reservation dispute within the Congress-led state government, announcing a special cabinet meeting to resolve the recruitment process for over 56,000 posts.
- Country:
- India
Amidst the ongoing West Asia conflict which has constrained LPG supplies, Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara warned against the illegal hoarding of gas cylinders across the state. The police have been directed to take stringent action against those engaging in black marketing practices.
Parameshwara clarified that while domestic gas supplies remain unaffected, commercial cylinders face shortages, affecting local hotels. Efforts are being made to ameliorate this issue, with hopes pinned on improved supplies from Gulf nations, as some Indian vessels have recently transited the Strait of Hormuz.
Addressing the internal reservation conflict within Congress, a special cabinet meeting is convened by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to discuss recruitment for 56,432 vacancies, slated for March 27. The government aims to uphold the previous reservation order amid ongoing legal challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Karnataka
- LPG
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- Parameshwara
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- Siddaramaiah
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- Reservation
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