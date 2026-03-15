Rwanda Threatens to Withdraw Troops from Mozambique due to Funding Concerns

Rwanda has issued a stern warning to international stakeholders, threatening to pull its troops from Mozambique unless sustainable funding for their counterinsurgency efforts is assured. The announcement was made by Foreign Affairs Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe, who emphasized the country's frustration over persistent criticisms despite their role in stabilizing the volatile Cabo Delgado region.

In recent developments, the US State Department imposed visa restrictions on senior Rwandan officials, accusing them of fostering instability in eastern Congo. This move intensifies the spotlight on Rwanda, accused of supporting the M23 rebel group in a conflict that's caused significant human suffering. The US sanctions mark a shift in international policy toward Rwanda, which had previously managed to evade such censure.

The situation in Mozambique remains precarious. Rwanda's deployment was initially welcomed to counter the Islamic State-Mozambique threat in Cabo Delgado. However, funding issues, with EU support potentially expiring soon, threaten this partnership. Rwandan officials have highlighted the disparity between the costs and the limited financial backing received, pressing for acknowledgment of their military's sacrifices.

(With inputs from agencies.)