FCC's Carr Targets Broadcasters Over 'Fake News' Amid Trump's Criticism

In a recent statement, FCC Chairman Brendan Carr renewed his criticism against broadcasters for disseminating 'fake news', with tensions surrounding reporting on the U.S. and Iran conflict as context.

On social media, Carr echoed former President Trump's critique, warning broadcasters to 'correct course' or risk losing their licenses at renewal, citing obligations to operate in the public interest.

Carr's remarks come amidst broader concerns over media trust and misinformation, as he targets the enforcement of the FCC's mandate to hold broadcasters accountable, especially during the 2024 presidential campaign. Media outlets like the New York Times faced particular scrutiny from Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)