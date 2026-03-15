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FCC's Carr Targets Broadcasters Over 'Fake News' Amid Trump's Criticism

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr criticized broadcasters for airing 'fake news' amid tensions over war reporting on Iran. He aligned with Trump's criticism, threatening license renewals. Carr emphasized the public interest obligation for broadcasters, citing loss of public confidence during the 2024 campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2026 04:40 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 04:40 IST
FCC's Carr Targets Broadcasters Over 'Fake News' Amid Trump's Criticism

In a recent statement, FCC Chairman Brendan Carr renewed his criticism against broadcasters for disseminating 'fake news', with tensions surrounding reporting on the U.S. and Iran conflict as context.

On social media, Carr echoed former President Trump's critique, warning broadcasters to 'correct course' or risk losing their licenses at renewal, citing obligations to operate in the public interest.

Carr's remarks come amidst broader concerns over media trust and misinformation, as he targets the enforcement of the FCC's mandate to hold broadcasters accountable, especially during the 2024 presidential campaign. Media outlets like the New York Times faced particular scrutiny from Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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