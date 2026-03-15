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Bribery Bust: Arrests Spark Political Tensions Ahead of Rajya Sabha Elections

Two individuals were arrested for allegedly attempting to bribe Odisha Congress MLAs staying in a resort near Bengaluru. With Rajya Sabha elections approaching, concerns over horse trading have intensified. Blank cheques were found with the accused. Police continue to hunt for a third suspect, a former Lok Sabha candidate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-03-2026 13:25 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 13:25 IST
Bribery Bust: Arrests Spark Political Tensions Ahead of Rajya Sabha Elections
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Amidst tension surrounding the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, two individuals have been apprehended for allegedly attempting to bribe Congress MLAs in Odisha. The elected officials are currently residing in a resort near Bengaluru, raising suspicions of potential horse trading.

According to party sources, the incident occurred at a private resort where blank cheques were reportedly discovered with the accused. Both individuals have been handed over to the Bidadi police, who confirmed the arrests and are actively searching for a third suspect labeled as a former Lok Sabha candidate.

With the BJP fielding an additional candidate for the elections, concerns have escalated regarding the possibility of political maneuvering. Congress and the Biju Janata Dal have also entered the fray with their respective candidates, adding to the already charged political atmosphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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