Bribery Scandal Unfolds in Operation Lotus Ahead of Rajya Sabha Polls
Two individuals were apprehended for attempting to bribe Odisha Congress MLAs as part of BJP's 'Operation Lotus.' Allegedly, Rs five crore was offered to sway votes for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls in favor of BJP. The incident raises concerns over election integrity and political ethics.
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In a shocking development ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections, two individuals were arrested for allegedly attempting to bribe Odisha Congress MLAs, who are currently residing at a nearby resort. The BJP's 'Operation Lotus,' as described by Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, is believed to be behind the bribery attempt.
Shivakumar claimed the BJP aimed to influence votes by offering Rs five crore to Odisha MLAs, who had been flown to Bengaluru due to fears of horse-trading. Eight MLAs, along with other Congress office bearers, were reportedly targeted in this alleged operation.
Authorities have detained two suspects, while efforts to trace others are ongoing. This development has ignited discussion about the integrity of the electoral process and the ethical challenges facing Indian politics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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