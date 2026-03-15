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Legacy of Leadership: Remembering Sahib Singh Verma

People gathered in Delhi to pay tribute to former Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma on his 83rd birth anniversary. The gathering highlighted his significant contributions to the city's rural development and infrastructure. His dedication to a simple life and ideological commitment continue to inspire BJP members and citizens alike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2026 20:32 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 20:32 IST
Legacy of Leadership: Remembering Sahib Singh Verma
Sahib Singh Verma
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On Sunday, people from across New Delhi congregated to honor the memory of former Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma on what would have been his 83rd birthday. This commemoration took place at Swabhiman Sthal, Ghevra Mor, reflecting Verma's enduring connection with the city's citizens.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta shared a tribute on X, lauding Verma's pivotal role in shaping the city's holistic development, particularly in rural areas. His commitment to a simple lifestyle and steadfast ideology remains a beacon of inspiration for BJP members.

The event also featured a 'Havan' ceremony attended by Verma's son, and current PWD minister, Parvesh Sahib Singh, who underscored his father's vision for improving the lives of ordinary citizens through politics. Sahib Singh Verma's legacy is defined by his efforts towards advancing infrastructure and social progress in Delhi's villages and unauthorized colonies.

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