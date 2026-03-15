Left Menu

AIADMK's Firm Stance: No Alliance with TVK for Upcoming Polls

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami stated that neither his party nor its allies have engaged in talks with Vijay's TVK for an alliance in the upcoming Assembly polls. Palaniswami clarified that media speculations about a possible alliance are unfounded and reiterated the party's current focus on strengthening existing relationships within NDA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 15-03-2026 21:02 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 21:02 IST
AIADMK's Firm Stance: No Alliance with TVK for Upcoming Polls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Sunday, clarified that his party has not engaged in any discussions with Vijay-led TVK regarding an alliance for the April 23 Assembly elections.

Addressing reporters at an Iftar event, alongside Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran and AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran, Palaniswami emphasized that talks of an alliance with TVK were purely speculative.

He reiterated the AIADMK's commitment to its current allies and denounced media claims of a rift with BJP leader K Annamalai, reaffirming stable relations within the NDA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

 Lebanon
2
Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

 India
3
Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

 United States
4
India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers but still qualified for this year's showpiece.

India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifier...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026