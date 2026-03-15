AIADMK's Firm Stance: No Alliance with TVK for Upcoming Polls
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami stated that neither his party nor its allies have engaged in talks with Vijay's TVK for an alliance in the upcoming Assembly polls. Palaniswami clarified that media speculations about a possible alliance are unfounded and reiterated the party's current focus on strengthening existing relationships within NDA.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 15-03-2026 21:02 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 21:02 IST
- Country:
- India
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Sunday, clarified that his party has not engaged in any discussions with Vijay-led TVK regarding an alliance for the April 23 Assembly elections.
Addressing reporters at an Iftar event, alongside Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran and AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran, Palaniswami emphasized that talks of an alliance with TVK were purely speculative.
He reiterated the AIADMK's commitment to its current allies and denounced media claims of a rift with BJP leader K Annamalai, reaffirming stable relations within the NDA.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Tamil Nadu
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