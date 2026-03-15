AIADMK's Firm Stance: No Alliance with TVK for Upcoming Polls

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Sunday, clarified that his party has not engaged in any discussions with Vijay-led TVK regarding an alliance for the April 23 Assembly elections.

Addressing reporters at an Iftar event, alongside Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran and AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran, Palaniswami emphasized that talks of an alliance with TVK were purely speculative.

He reiterated the AIADMK's commitment to its current allies and denounced media claims of a rift with BJP leader K Annamalai, reaffirming stable relations within the NDA.

(With inputs from agencies.)