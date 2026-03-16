Left Menu

RJD Aligns with LDF for Kerala Assembly Polls

Tejashwi Yadav, working president of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, announced that RJD will contest the upcoming Kerala assembly polls as part of the Left Democratic Front. The coalition aims to retain power in the state while tackling its main adversary, the Congress-led United Democratic Front.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 16-03-2026 00:46 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 00:46 IST
RJD Aligns with LDF for Kerala Assembly Polls
Tejashwi Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Tejashwi Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal's working president, announced their participation in the upcoming Kerala assembly elections as part of the ruling Left Democratic Front.

The coalition, aiming to retain power, stands in opposition to the Congress-led United Democratic Front. The announcement came shortly before voting for the Rajya Sabha seats in Bihar.

The political landscape in Kerala reveals complex alliances, as the RJD partners with the LDF, departing from its coalition with Congress in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala Congress to Announce Assembly Election Candidates in Phases

Kerala Congress to Announce Assembly Election Candidates in Phases

 India
2
Officebanao: Revolutionizing Commercial Interiors with Fresh Capital

Officebanao: Revolutionizing Commercial Interiors with Fresh Capital

 India
3
Assam's Healthcare Transformation: Amit Shah Unveils New Medical Projects Amidst Allegations

Assam's Healthcare Transformation: Amit Shah Unveils New Medical Projects Am...

 India
4
Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026