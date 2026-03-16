RJD Aligns with LDF for Kerala Assembly Polls

Tejashwi Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal's working president, announced their participation in the upcoming Kerala assembly elections as part of the ruling Left Democratic Front.

The coalition, aiming to retain power, stands in opposition to the Congress-led United Democratic Front. The announcement came shortly before voting for the Rajya Sabha seats in Bihar.

The political landscape in Kerala reveals complex alliances, as the RJD partners with the LDF, departing from its coalition with Congress in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)