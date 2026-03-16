RJD Aligns with LDF for Kerala Assembly Polls
Tejashwi Yadav, working president of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, announced that RJD will contest the upcoming Kerala assembly polls as part of the Left Democratic Front. The coalition aims to retain power in the state while tackling its main adversary, the Congress-led United Democratic Front.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 16-03-2026 00:46 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 00:46 IST
- Country:
- India
Tejashwi Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal's working president, announced their participation in the upcoming Kerala assembly elections as part of the ruling Left Democratic Front.
The coalition, aiming to retain power, stands in opposition to the Congress-led United Democratic Front. The announcement came shortly before voting for the Rajya Sabha seats in Bihar.
The political landscape in Kerala reveals complex alliances, as the RJD partners with the LDF, departing from its coalition with Congress in Bihar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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