Trump Warns NATO on Strait of Hormuz
President Donald Trump has cautioned that NATO may face dire consequences unless U.S. allies assist in keeping the Strait of Hormuz open. He indicated a possible delay in his summit with China's President Xi Jinping as pressure mounts on Beijing to help secure the vital waterway.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 05:02 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 05:02 IST
In a recent interview with the Financial Times, U.S. President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to NATO, suggesting that its future could be in jeopardy if member nations do not support opening the Strait of Hormuz.
Trump implied that he might delay his forthcoming summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping scheduled for later this month, contingent upon Beijing's cooperation in resolving the strategic maritime issue.
Highlighting the importance of the Strait of Hormuz, Trump stated that allies benefiting from its security should actively participate in maintaining stability in the region to prevent potential threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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