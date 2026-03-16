TMC's Strategic Reshuffle Amid West Bengal Elections

As West Bengal braces for another crucial electoral contest, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) confronts the significant task of assembling a candidate list poised to counter anti-incumbency and sustain its dominance after 15 years in office. The party's candidate selection process, seen as a critical test, aims to balance its roster with both seasoned and younger leaders.

With state polls scheduled for April 23 and April 29, and amidst a politically volatile environment, the TMC's strategy is under scrutiny with potential seat reshuffles and replacements of sitting MLAs. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's methodology focuses on 'winnability' and generational change, steering the selection with inputs from key party figures like Abhishek Banerjee.

The candidate list seeks to incorporate rising leaders while ensuring continuity among veterans, against the backdrop of contentious electoral issues such as the Special Intensive Revision of rolls. In tandem, efforts are underway to bolster female candidate representation, acknowledging their growing significance in the party's voter base.

(With inputs from agencies.)