Diplomacy in the Air: Israel Urges Iran to Change Course

On the 17th day of the West Asia conflict, Israeli Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, signaled a willingness to halt hostilities contingent on Iran altering its course. During a press briefing, he indicated Israel's endeavors via diplomatic channels, involving allies such as the US and other regional players.

Azar emphasized Israel's preference for diplomacy, clarifying that military action was a last resort after exhausting diplomatic avenues. He expressed hope for renewed diplomatic relevance following military operations that reportedly diminished Iran's launching capabilities markedly.

The envoy stated Israel now controls Iranian airspace, with Iran in a precarious position. Azar foresaw a 'brighter' future should Iran choose to recognize Israel and shift its approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)