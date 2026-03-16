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Diplomacy in the Air: Israel Urges Iran to Change Course

Israeli Ambassador Reuven Azar suggests Israel will halt hostilities if Iran alters its stance. While engaging with diplomatic allies including the US, Azar acknowledges military actions have weakened Iran's capabilities. He stresses the importance of diplomacy and a potential brighter future contingent on Iran's recognition of Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 13:39 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 13:39 IST
Diplomacy in the Air: Israel Urges Iran to Change Course
Israeli Ambassador
  • Country:
  • India

On the 17th day of the West Asia conflict, Israeli Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, signaled a willingness to halt hostilities contingent on Iran altering its course. During a press briefing, he indicated Israel's endeavors via diplomatic channels, involving allies such as the US and other regional players.

Azar emphasized Israel's preference for diplomacy, clarifying that military action was a last resort after exhausting diplomatic avenues. He expressed hope for renewed diplomatic relevance following military operations that reportedly diminished Iran's launching capabilities markedly.

The envoy stated Israel now controls Iranian airspace, with Iran in a precarious position. Azar foresaw a 'brighter' future should Iran choose to recognize Israel and shift its approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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