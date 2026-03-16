ECI Unveils Assembly Election Schedule for 2026 with Strict Guidelines

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has publicized the schedule for the 2026 assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal. The announcement marks the enforcement of the strict Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for both general and bye-elections across six states.

The ECI continues to prioritize citizen privacy with prohibitions on demonstrations outside private residences. Consent is mandatory for the use of private property for election posters or banners. Complaints about MCC violations can be reported through a dedicated Call Centre (number 1950) and the C-Vigil App on ECINET. The system aims for resolution within 100 minutes, supported by over 5,173 flying squads and 5,200 Static Surveillance Teams.

All political meetings require prior notification to police to enable proper security and traffic arrangements, and political figures must refrain from mixing official duties with campaign activities. A significant workforce, approximately 25 lakh personnel, will manage 824 Assembly constituencies, ensuring fair, impartial elections. SUVIDHA on ECINET facilitates venue applications for political events.

(With inputs from agencies.)