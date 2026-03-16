Congress Aims to be Kingmaker in West Bengal Elections

G A Mir, the AICC General Secretary, asserted that the Congress party is set to become a formidable force in the West Bengal Assembly elections, potentially playing the role of kingmaker. Speaking in Anantnag, Kashmir, he expressed confidence in achieving a higher vote share compared to the previous elections.

Mir criticized both the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP for failing to fulfill promises, citing strong anti-incumbency sentiments. He pointed out that despite high rhetoric, the Central government has not financially supported West Bengal for the last three years under MGNREGA.

The Congress party, according to Mir, is preparing a roadmap to present to the electorate in West Bengal. He emphasized the party's commitment to unity and inclusivity, providing an alternative to divisive politics and rallying support from diverse communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)