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Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: Enforcement Underway as Model Code of Conduct Kicks In

Following the announcement of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections schedule, the Model Code of Conduct is now in effect statewide. Officials in Tenkasi district are actively removing political materials to maintain election neutrality. The enforcement drive extends across Tamil Nadu, with penalties for MCC violations during the election period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 16:18 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 16:18 IST
Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: Enforcement Underway as Model Code of Conduct Kicks In
Visual from Tenkasi district of Tamil Nadu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The model code of conduct has officially been implemented across Tamil Nadu following the announcement of the 2026 legislative assembly elections schedule. As part of the enforcement, authorities in Tenkasi district are removing all political party banners, posters, and advertisements to ensure fair electoral practices.

Election officials emphasized the importance of maintaining a neutral environment to ensure equal opportunities for all political parties throughout the election period. Civilians and enforcement teams are actively participating in removing campaign materials and ensuring compliance with the guidelines. Strict action will be taken against any violations of the Model Code of Conduct.

The enforcement operation is part of comprehensive preparations for the impending assembly elections. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has outlined the polling schedule for Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Assam, and the Union Territory of Puducherry. These states will have their votes counted on May 4, following specific polling dates outlined in the schedule.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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