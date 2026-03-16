Kerala Congress (M) Sets the Stage with Jose K Mani in Pala Showdown
Kerala Congress (M) has announced its candidates for the April 9 election. Jose K Mani will vie for the Pala seat, opposing UDF's Mani C Kappan and BJP's Shaun George. Meanwhile, the party has retained key MLAs and introduced Biju Chirayath in Chalakudy, marking a strategic electoral move.
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In a crucial electoral announcement, Kerala Congress (M) declared Jose K Mani as their candidate for the Pala constituency in the upcoming election slated for April 9. The decision positions Mani, a current Rajya Sabha MP, against formidable opponents including UDF leader Mani C Kappan and BJP's Shaun George.
Despite earlier setbacks in the 2024 Lok Sabha and 2025 local body elections, Kerala Congress (M) is fortifying its stance by retaining prominent MLAs like Roshy Augustine in Idukki and N Jayaraj in Kanjirappally, among others.
The party's list introduced a surprise contender, Biju Chirayath, a former Congress councillor running in Chalakudy. This move could potentially shift political dynamics, demonstrating the party's strategic alliances and candidate selections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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