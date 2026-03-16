South Africa's Diplomatic Standoff: Iran Ties and U.S. Relations Under Scrutiny
South Africa's foreign affairs director, Zane Dangor, asserts no reason to sever ties with Iran despite U.S. concerns. Facing diplomatic tensions, Pretoria rejects the Trump administration's demands and tariff impositions. Dangor emphasizes independence from global power politics and aims to address bilateral disagreements with Washington constructively.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 19:09 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 19:09 IST
South Africa's foreign affairs director, Zane Dangor, has confirmed the nation's intention to maintain its diplomatic relationship with Iran, despite concerns raised by the United States.
In an interview with Reuters, Dangor rejected several demands from the Trump administration, including the withdrawal of South Africa's genocide case against Israel and the alteration of Black empowerment laws.
Despite the tension, South Africa remains committed to improving relations with the U.S. by focusing on mutually agreeable areas of cooperation.