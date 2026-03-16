South Africa's Diplomatic Standoff: Iran Ties and U.S. Relations Under Scrutiny

South Africa's foreign affairs director, Zane Dangor, has confirmed the nation's intention to maintain its diplomatic relationship with Iran, despite concerns raised by the United States.

In an interview with Reuters, Dangor rejected several demands from the Trump administration, including the withdrawal of South Africa's genocide case against Israel and the alteration of Black empowerment laws.

Despite the tension, South Africa remains committed to improving relations with the U.S. by focusing on mutually agreeable areas of cooperation.