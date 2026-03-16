Alfonso Lopez Chau Gains Momentum in Peruvian Presidential Race

Alfonso Lopez Chau, the left-wing candidate, is making significant gains in the Peruvian presidential race. A recent poll shows him at 6.5%, up from 5.1% previously, as he closes the gap with frontrunners Rafael Lopez Aliaga and Keiko Fujimori.

This significant rise suggests a potential upset in a race where both leading right-wing candidates garnered 11.4% and 10.9% support, respectively. With the election date looming on April 12, no candidate is expected to secure a first-round victory, potentially necessitating a run-off in June.

Peru remains resilient to political turbulence, demonstrated by a 3.54% economic growth year-on-year in January, driven by increased production of copper and other minerals. As the world's third-largest copper producer, the nation's economic stability could play a crucial role amid the electoral forecast.

(With inputs from agencies.)