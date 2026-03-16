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TMC Accuses BJP MLA of Engaging in Electoral Misconduct

The TMC filed a complaint against BJP MLA Lakshman Chandra Ghorui for allegedly violating the election model code by distributing items to voters after the West Bengal Assembly election schedule was announced. The TMC claims the distribution could influence voters and amount to electoral bribery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-03-2026 19:30 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 19:30 IST
TMC Accuses BJP MLA of Engaging in Electoral Misconduct
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In a significant political development, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) lodged a formal complaint with the Election Commission on Monday, alleging that a BJP MLA violated the election model code of conduct.

The complaint centered around Durgapur Paschim BJP MLA Lakshman Chandra Ghorui, who reportedly organized an event distributing hearing aids, wheelchairs, and walking sticks on March 15, shortly after the West Bengal Assembly election schedule was announced. The TMC argued such actions, while possibly well-intentioned, could unduly influence voters.

The event caused a stir as the TMC suggested these distributions were not purely charitable but strategically timed to secure electoral advantage. The party urged the Election Commission to intervene and maintain a fair electoral process under Article 324 of the Constitution. No response was received from the BJP or Ghorui at the time of reporting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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