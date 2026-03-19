Vice President JD Vance's Upcoming Hungary Visit: A Political Maneuver

In an overt political move, U.S. Vice President JD Vance is slated to visit Hungary soon, lending support to embattled nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban ahead of Hungary's challenging election next month. The action follows U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's recent endorsement attempt in Budapest.

Vance's visit comes amidst intensified geopolitical tensions, with President Trump postponing his China trip due to the ongoing U.S.-Israeli air conflict with Iran. While Orban maintains close ties with Moscow, defying Brussels and refusing aid to Ukraine, U.S. backing remains strong despite concerns, as highlighted by Democratic Senator Ruben Gallego.

Opinion polls reveal Orban's Fidesz party lagging, and the election holds broader implications for Europe amid rising conservative movements. Rubio emphasized Orban's re-election's importance to U.S. interests, hinting at potential financial support from Washington.

(With inputs from agencies.)