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AGP Unveils Diverse Slate for Assam Elections

The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), an ally of the BJP, announced 26 candidates for the upcoming Assam assembly elections, marking a notable representation from the Muslim community. Key figures, including Minister Atul Bora and Keshab Mahanta, have been re-nominated. The polls are scheduled for April 9, with results on May 4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 19-03-2026 22:26 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 22:26 IST
AGP Unveils Diverse Slate for Assam Elections
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The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), a BJP ally, has announced its list of 26 candidates for the upcoming Assam assembly elections. Notably, 13 of the candidates hail from the Muslim community, reflecting the party's diverse representation.

Key AGP figures like Minister Atul Bora and Keshab Mahanta will contest from Bokakhat and Kaliabor, respectively. Meanwhile, AGP re-nominated MLAs Diptimoyee Choudhury and Prithiviraj Rabha for Bongaigaon and Tezpur, respectively. Pradip Hazarika will shift his candidacy to Sivasagar following seat realignment due to delimitation.

Among the new nominations and strategic candidacies, MLA Karimuddin Borbhuyan, who joined AGP recently, retains his Sonai candidacy while Basanta Das, previously of the BJP, will represent Naoboicha. The AGP's participation forms part of an NDA seat-sharing arrangement, contesting 26 seats compared to the BJP's 89 and the BPF's 11, with elections set for April 9 and results expected on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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