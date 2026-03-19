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Stevie Young Hospitalized: AC/DC Guitarist Awaits Test Results

Stevie Young, guitarist for the legendary Australian rock band AC/DC, has been hospitalized in Buenos Aires as a precautionary measure. The band's spokesperson confirmed he is undergoing tests but remains in good spirits and anticipates performing on stage as scheduled next Monday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2026 23:39 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 23:39 IST
Stevie Young Hospitalized: AC/DC Guitarist Awaits Test Results

Stevie Young, renowned guitarist for the legendary Australian rock group AC/DC, has been admitted to a hospital in Buenos Aires, according to a statement released by the band's spokesperson through Reuters on Thursday.

In a move described as precautionary, Young is currently undergoing a comprehensive series of medical tests. Despite the situation, he is reportedly maintaining a positive outlook and is eager to perform for fans during the scheduled event on Monday.

The news comes as AC/DC prepares for their upcoming performance, with Young's health being closely monitored to ensure a swift return to the stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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