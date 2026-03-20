Trump Struggles to Control Narrative Amid Escalating US-Iran Conflict

President Donald Trump is battling to steer the narrative of the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. His surprise at an Israeli attack on Iran's South Pars gas field, coordinated with the U.S., contrasts with the ensuing regional tumult. Iran's retaliation by targeting energy infrastructure further exacerbates fears of surging world energy prices.

The conflict now spans almost three weeks without signs of de-escalation, placing additional strain on the global economy while keeping Iranians unyielding. The metaphorical and literal minefield for Trump is expanding, with oil routes choked by Iranian mines and allies reluctant to intervene, reflecting diplomatic friction.

Domestically, Trump's ability to control the Iran operation's message continues to falter amid growing skepticism and potential troop increases in the Middle East. His rhetoric aimed at media coverage and reactions from international allies underscores the complex geopolitical landscape he navigates perilously.

(With inputs from agencies.)