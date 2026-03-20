Controversy Erupts Over Trump Commemorative Coin

A federal arts panel appointed by Donald Trump approved a commemorative gold coin featuring his image, in a unanimous decision that has stirred controversy. Critics argue that minting a coin depicting a sitting president opposes American democratic values, especially during the nation's 250th birthday celebrations.

U.S. Mint officials made a presentation to the Commission of Fine Arts, with discussions focusing on the potential dimensions of the 24-carat coin. Chamberlain Harris, a Trump-appointed commission aide, advocated for the largest possible size, reflecting Trump's preference. The coin design, which Trump has already approved, is now set for production upon Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's order.

The proposal has sparked criticism, notably from Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley and Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee member Donald Scarinci. They argue that placing a sitting president's image on currency distorts the principles of American democracy. The Trump administration's efforts to place his image on various public symbols further adds to the debate over his influence on U.S. institutions.