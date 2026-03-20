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Trump and Takaichi: Tensions Rise as Allies Question Iran Strategy

U.S. President Donald Trump requested more support from Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to ease tensions over Iran and rising oil prices. The discussion included security and economic partnerships amidst the backdrop of U.S. military actions in the Strait of Hormuz, with references to historical events like Pearl Harbor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 00:59 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 00:59 IST
Trump and Takaichi: Tensions Rise as Allies Question Iran Strategy
Donald Trump

On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump called on Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to extend more support amidst rising tensions over Iran and escalating oil prices. During their meeting at the White House, Trump emphasized the significance of Japan's involvement, alluding to historical ties during World War II to justify his strategic moves.

Trump's decision to execute a surprise operation in Iran drew parallels with Japan's attack on Pearl Harbor, hinting at the necessity of unexpected tactics. The statement was met with unease by Takaichi, who attended the meeting with hopes of discussing global energy stability. Japan had aligned with Europe for a coordinated strategy to ensure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

While Trump lauded Japan's efforts, he noted their commitment compared to NATO's response. Takaichi's visit aimed to reinforce U.S.-Japan relations, yet concerns persisted about Japan's capability and willingness to fully endorse Trump's approach towards Iran, particularly given its encompassing pacifist stance post-World War II.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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