Left Menu

Gabbard's Election Stance: No Foreign Threats, But Domestic Controversy

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard reported no foreign threats to the congressional elections, a statement criticized by Senator Mark Warner. The intelligence community faces scrutiny for allegedly not countering foreign interference, as Gabbard's actions in domestic elections raise concerns about national security powers being misused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 01:52 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 01:52 IST
Gabbard's Election Stance: No Foreign Threats, But Domestic Controversy
Elections

Tulsi Gabbard, serving as the Director of National Intelligence, testified that the U.S. intelligence community has identified no foreign threats to the upcoming congressional elections. Her statement, made during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing, has sparked controversy as it marks the first time since 2017 that the annual U.S. threat assessment did not highlight foreign election interference.

Democratic Senator Mark Warner expressed his concern, questioning the intelligence community's readiness to counter foreign interference. Warner criticized Gabbard for not addressing potential foreign threats to the midterm elections, accusing her of neglecting American democracy's protection.

Gabbard's participation in domestic election matters, including her presence at an FBI raid in Georgia, has further fueled criticism. Warner alleges that her actions indicate the misuse of national security powers, potentially supporting Trump's alleged attempts to influence the elections. Historically, countries like Russia have been accused of influencing American elections through cyber operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

 New Zealand
2
NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

 New Zealand
3
Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

 New Zealand
4
Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Regulating AI could change who wins AI race

Businesses that master human–AI collaboration will lead AI economy

AI systems may be fueling ‘digital colonialism’ through indigenous data extraction

Can AI bridge the gap between smart cities and citizen participation?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026