Gabbard's Election Stance: No Foreign Threats, But Domestic Controversy
Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard reported no foreign threats to the congressional elections, a statement criticized by Senator Mark Warner. The intelligence community faces scrutiny for allegedly not countering foreign interference, as Gabbard's actions in domestic elections raise concerns about national security powers being misused.
Tulsi Gabbard, serving as the Director of National Intelligence, testified that the U.S. intelligence community has identified no foreign threats to the upcoming congressional elections. Her statement, made during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing, has sparked controversy as it marks the first time since 2017 that the annual U.S. threat assessment did not highlight foreign election interference.
Democratic Senator Mark Warner expressed his concern, questioning the intelligence community's readiness to counter foreign interference. Warner criticized Gabbard for not addressing potential foreign threats to the midterm elections, accusing her of neglecting American democracy's protection.
Gabbard's participation in domestic election matters, including her presence at an FBI raid in Georgia, has further fueled criticism. Warner alleges that her actions indicate the misuse of national security powers, potentially supporting Trump's alleged attempts to influence the elections. Historically, countries like Russia have been accused of influencing American elections through cyber operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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