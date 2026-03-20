Umberto Bossi: The Maverick Leader Who Redefined Italian Politics

Umberto Bossi, the gravel-voiced populist leader renowned for his secessionist ambitions, passed away at 84 at a hospital in Varese. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni acknowledged his influential role in forming Italy's first center-right coalition.

Bossi, famous for his blunt language, founded the Northern League in 1989 to represent discontented taxpayers in Northern Italy. However, his career was marred by allegations of misappropriating party funds, leading to a fraud conviction that was later annulled due to the statute of limitations.

Until his death, Bossi remained a polarizing figure, known for his staunch stance on immigration and the European Union, while his Northern League party evolved under current leader Matteo Salvini. His legacy as a maverick who significantly impacted Italian politics endures.