Middle East Tensions Escalate as Iran Strikes Israel and Gulf States

In a dramatic escalation of Middle East tensions, Iran has launched attacks on Israel and crucial energy sites in neighboring Gulf Arab states, issuing new threats of global assaults on enemy targets. The offensives coincided with Nowruz, marking the Persian New Year, as Israel retaliated with airstrikes on Tehran.

The tension pushed the U.S. military to deploy additional warships and thousands of marines to the region, as ongoing airstrikes have severely impacted Iran's military capabilities. The Pentagon's call for an extra USD 200 billion for war efforts awaits congressional approval, highlighting the financial strain with the U.S. national debt at a historic USD 39 trillion.

The global economy is feeling the ripple effects, with oil and gas prices soaring amidst disruptions in energy infrastructure. Over 1,300 fatalities have been reported in Iran, alongside significant casualties in Lebanon and Israel, contributing to massive displacement in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)